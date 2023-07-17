No new COVID-19 case, fatality; State TPR zero

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported no new COVID-19 case on Sunday. Total number of cases in the State stood at 36,10,612. The test positivity rate in Tamil Nadu was zero after 1,412 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

Active cases in the State stood at 4. Total recoveries from the coronavirus reached 35,72,527. No new COVID fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. Toll stood at 38,081.