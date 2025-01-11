No new cases of HMPV in TN; infected being treated for other illnesses, says Health department

CHENNAI: After the two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) reported in Tamil Nadu on January 6, the State Health Department official said that there have been no new cases and patients diagnosed earlier were not impacted by the virus.

A 69-year-old from Salem and a 45-year-old from Chennai were reported to have been infected with HMPV and being treated at private hospitals.

Senior official from the health department said that these patients were being treated for their other medical conditions and that their condition has not been impacted by the virulence of the virus, which was very mild in nature. The patient from Salem has diabetes, hypertension and cancer. And the one from Chennai is also being treated for pre-existing medical conditions.

“The surveillance of HMPV cases is going on, and even private hospitals are being monitored. However, there is no cause of concern as the infections did not lead to severe illness,” said a senior official from the department.

The department has clarified that the infected cases did not have any travel history since the virus had been present in the environment even before the reported outbreak in China. “Testing is not mandatory for all, and only those with severe illness will be tested. This is not a new virus but all infections are being monitored,” added the official.