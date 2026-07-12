'No need to wear your faith on your sleeve,' says former BJP leader Annamalai

Addresing his foundation's first conference at Pollachi near here, Annamalai said he is a proud nationalist and Indian.

Annamalai helmed "We The Leaders" foundation chose a stand against drugs as its theme for its first rally here.

He said: "I am a Hindu, but when I step out, I lock up my caste and religion inside my house. There is no need to highlight and display religion everytime."

Furthermore, Annamalai said: "True Hindu treats all equally, he does not talk that one is superior and that another is inferior. He will say that everyone must go together in a straight line. That is my Hindu philosophy."

On the recent Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, he said that those below 39 years of age brought about the regime change.

C Joseph Vijay-led TVK, floated in 2024 assumed power emerging as the single largest party in the 2026 TN Assembly polls.

Similarly, in 2031, when Assembly polls are next due, young people belonging to such a young age bracket will bring a very big regime change, he said.