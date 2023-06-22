No need to transfer Vengavayal case to CBI, says one-man panel head

TIRUCHY: As the CB-CID probe in the Vengavayal issue is progressing in the right direction and awaiting the forensic investigation results, including DNA and voice tests, there is no need to hand over the case to CBI, said chairman of the one-man commission and retired judge M Sathyanarayanan on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters in Pudukkottai after a meeting with the officials at the Collectorate, the chairman said, since the results of the lab tests would be released based on seniority of the cases, the CB-CID has been waiting for the outcome of DNA test and voice analysis in the Vengavayal case. Only after the forensic analysis results, the case would move to the next stage, he added.

Informing that the CB-CID has so far inquired as many as 159 persons suspected to be related to the case, the commission head said, sleuths have planned to question 50 more persons and added, “both the progress of the CB-CID and measures initiated by the district administration so far are satisfactory.”

Sathyanarayanan said that the drinking water supply to Vengavayal was being provided from the common tank in Eraiyur. The overhead tank (OHT) operators were being investigated. “We have also inquired the person in-charge of the water tank to find out if there was any negligence in monitoring the tanks. While there are around 4,000 OHTs in Pudukkottai, the mischief happened in this particular OHT alone. So, we have sought a clarification,” he said.

Meanwhile, the retired judge stated that there were certain regulations for maintenance of OHTs. If any violation of norms was found the commission would recommend action against the person responsible, he said.

Inquiries with public has been almost completed and there was no need to interrogate Vengavayal residents any more. “I have been given two months to submit the report. If needed, will seek extension,” he said.

Pudukkottai Collector Mercy Ramya, SP Vandita Pandey and other officials were present.