No need to produce tax receipts for availing dole: Vaniyambadi tahsildar

TIRUPATTUR: Vaniyambadi tahsildar Shanti on Thursday said that there was no need to produce property tax receipts while applying for the Magalir Urimati Thogai scheme.

The clarification from the official comes a day after DT Next carried a report detailing the claims of women beneficiaries at Narayananpuram near Andhra Pradesh border that they were not able to apply for the Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme without property tax receipts.

Making it clear that only ration, aadhaar cards and bank pass book were necessary to enrol for the scheme, the tahsildar said those who don’t have pattas have been advised to apply for that document, which was one of the main reasons for the delay in issuing property tax receipts.

Of the 450 women in Narayanapuram, forms for the magalir urimai thogai scheme were issued to 350 beneficiaries and the remaining would be given shortly.

Conveying that special efforts would be made to provide pattas, she confirmed that Narayanapuram was a part of Tamil Nadu as they have been issued ration cards, aadhaar cards and voter IDs and had also voted in the State elections.