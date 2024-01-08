No need for PM face to seek votes, says EPS

MADURAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said there is no need to project a Prime Minister candidate to seek votes for his party and its allies for the Lok Sabha polls slated to be held in April-May.

In the last Parliamentary polls, “did Naveen Patnaik (Odisha Chief Minister and BJD top leader) project a PM face? No...did Jagan Mohan Reddy came up with a PM face to seek votes? No.” Similarly, in Kerala the Left front did not specify a Prime Minister candidate when they sought votes from people, the AIADMK chief said.

Addressing the ‘Vellattum Mathasarbinmai’ (Let secularism win) rally of SDPI here, Palaniswami said the only need is ‘to do good,’ to serve people and protect their interests. In Parliament, the AIADMK will voice its support to protect the interests of the minorities. EPS reiterated that AIADMK will have no truck with the BJP for the 2026 Assembly polls as well.