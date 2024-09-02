No need for fresh studies, give plan of action to remove Kakka Aazhi: NGT tells CS Muruganandam

CHENNAI: Chennai: Observing that studies have already been completed pertaining to invasive Kakka Aazhi (Charru Mussel - Mytella Strigata), the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed State chief secretary N Muruganandam to issue a plan of action to remove the invasive species from Ennore region instead of conducting fresh studies.

While hearing a case regarding the invasive species, on August 30, judicial member Justice Pushpa Satyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati observed that there is already a joint study by Dr MGR Fisheries College and Research Institute and Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, Ponneri and a final report on Chaaru Mussel invasion at Ennore region was submitted.

The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) also has given a report in this regard.

"Therefore, in our opinion no further related study is required in this regard, as has been decided in the meeting by the Chief Secretary. In the meeting, it was decided to have the interim finding of the study to be made available within 3 months time. As pointed out above the report is already available, it would suffice if the Chief Secretary can give the plan of action in this regard with the time frame for completion of the task," the bench said.

A few days ago, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam chaired a meeting with officials from the environment department, water resources department, fisheries department and Kamarajar Port, Muruganandam and instructed the departments to ensure measures include both short term and medium term aimed at a permanent solution to the menace.

The meeting was based on an earlier instruction from the NGT.

During the meeting, the chief secretary directed Central Institute of Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) and Central Institute of Brackish Water Aquaculture (CIBA) to submit a joint proposal to the principal chief conservator of forests and member secretary, Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority for undertaking a scientific study to suggest effective measures to control and eliminate the invasive mussel.

In December 2022, fishermen from Kattupakkam and environmentalists from Save Ennore Creek Campaign, raised alarm on unchecked invasion by charru mussels in Ennore and Pulicat wetlands.

One of the fishermen from the region has filed a petition with the Tribunal seeking removal of the invasive species.