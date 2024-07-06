No need for Emergency declaration separately if new criminal laws are implemented: Balakrishnan

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Friday alleged that after the implementation of the new criminal laws, there nation will be in a state of Emergency always.

"If the new criminal laws are implemented, there is no need to declare an Emergency. Because it will be like an Emergency every day. We will be under a dictatorial government,” he said while addressing a protest against the implementation of the new Criminal laws outside the Madras High Court.

He recalled that the Criminal bills were passed in haste, without debate in the Parliament.