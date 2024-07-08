No need for CBI probe into Armstrong's death, says Tamil Nadu Congress chief

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai on Sunday said that there was no need for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the late Bahujan Samaj Party state president Armstrong’s brutal murder case.

Speaking to reporters after paying tributes to BSP leader Armstrong’s mortal remains here, TNCC president Selvaperunthagai said, “There was no need for a CBI probe into BSP leader Armstrong’s brutal murder case. The investigation by the state police will continue.”

“But, steps should be taken to arrest the real culprits involved in Armstrong’s murder. Without any background, he couldn’t have been murdered. The police have to find out who is behind this. Also, the Intelligence unit in Tamil Nadu police should be strengthened,” he said.

Further, the Congress MLA said that the law and order in Tamil Nadu has worsened. “Dalit leaders should be protected. Dalit youth living in rural areas should be given protection,” he said, adding that the state government should consider the demands and take appropriate action.

Lauding the late BSP leader, the former CLP said that Armstrong was not buried, but he still lives with everyone. “He lived to instill a hope in the Dalit youth. He has turned many young people into lawyers. A thousand more Armstrong are to be made,” he said.