No need for bypoll route to TVK Cabinet after declining CM post: Thol Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: Ruling out speculation over his possible entry into the Assembly through the anticipated Tiruchy East by-election, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Tuesday said he would not contest any bypoll and had no desire to become a minister, while asserting that he had previously turned down political offers that included the prospect of becoming Chief Minister or Deputy Chief Minister.
In a video message to party cadres on social media, Thirumavalavan said he had already informed Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay that he would not contest any by-election and had no interest in entering the Assembly through a bypoll. He said that although senior party leaders had urged him to consider taking up a position in the government and contesting from Tiruchy East, he had firmly rejected the proposal.
The VCK leader alleged that sections of the media were deliberately spreading misinformation about the party's internal affairs and attempting to portray him as politically inconsistent.
Referring to criticism over his political choices in recent years, Thirumavalavan said he had consistently prioritised political morality and ideological commitments over electoral gains and positions of power. "It is true that many approached me. Some wanted us to join the AIADMK alliance, while others wanted us to join a front led by Vijay. But VCK had played a role in building and sustaining the Secular Progressive Alliance. I felt a responsibility to protect that alliance and did not want the party to be blamed for breaking it, " he said.
Thirumavalavan claimed there were suggestions that he could have occupied high constitutional office, including the posts of Chief Minister or Deputy Chief Minister, had he chosen a different political path. Explaining VCK's decision to support the TVK-led government, he said the party acted out of concern that political instability could trigger another election or lead to President's Rule in the State. He also defended the party's subsequent decision to join the Cabinet, which came after extensive discussions within the organisation. He said he had personally opposed joining the Cabinet and had maintained from the beginning that he would not accept a ministerial position. However, after discussions within the party, he agreed that VCK should not forgo the opportunity, particularly as it would enable senior leader Vanniarasu to enter the ministry.
He also denied allegations that he had secretly coordinated with TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna, who was a former VCK functionary, before the election.