No need for bypoll route to TVK Cabinet after declining CM post: Thol Thirumavalavan

Thirumavalavan claimed there were suggestions that he could have occupied high constitutional office, including the posts of Chief Minister or Deputy Chief Minister, had he chosen a different political path. Explaining VCK's decision to support the TVK-led government, he said the party acted out of concern that political instability could trigger another election or lead to President's Rule in the State. He also defended the party's subsequent decision to join the Cabinet, which came after extensive discussions within the organisation. He said he had personally opposed joining the Cabinet and had maintained from the beginning that he would not accept a ministerial position. However, after discussions within the party, he agreed that VCK should not forgo the opportunity, particularly as it would enable senior leader Vanniarasu to enter the ministry.

He also denied allegations that he had secretly coordinated with TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna, who was a former VCK functionary, before the election.