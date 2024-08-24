No move to merge Kallar reclamation schools: Govt

CHENNAI: The state Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Denotified Communities Welfare Department on Friday clarified that the state government had not made any effort to merge the Kallar reclamation schools in the state with the School Education Department run institutions.

The state BC, MBC and DNC Welfare Department’s clarification comes in the backdrop of the opposition parties, mainly AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami accusing the state government to drop the reported move of merging the Kallar reclamation schools with the School Education Department.

Describing media reports suggesting such merger as “completely wrong,” a clarification issued by the state BC, MBC and DNC welfare department on Friday said that the Tamil Nadu government was engaged in continuous efforts to further develop the schools already functioning with individuality under the state BC, MBC and Minorities Welfare Department. Hence, reports suggesting the merger of the Kallar reclamation schools with the School Education Department are contrary to facts and spread with a motive, the clarification statement of the department added.