No more talks, SC is the only option for TN over Cauvery water dispute: Duraimurugan

CHENNAI: State Water Resource Minister Duraimurugan on Thursday categorically rejected the possibility of any more talks on the Cauvery Water dispute and said that the Supreme Court is the “only option” for Tamil Nadu to get its due share of water from Karnataka.

“After holding talks for several years that fetched no desired results, we have approached the Supreme Court over the Cauvery Water dispute. We have come a long way. So, there are no more talks (with the Karnataka government or the Union government). The Supreme Court is the only option for us,” Duraimurugan told the journalist while responding to a question on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the inter-state water dispute.

Shrugged by the meeting of the delegation of Karnataka with Jal Sakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat during the hours of the day (Thursday), the Minister said that it is similar to the meeting of the all-party MPs’ delegation from TN with the union minister on Wednesday.

On the Karnataka government’s appeal in the SC against the CWMA’s order to release 5,000 cusecs of water to TN, the Minister said that the Tamil Nadu government had also approached the Apex Court.

“We will take further course of action based on the outcome of the case that is scheduled today,” he said.

It may be recalled that the Karnataka government refused to release water to TN despite the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s order on September 18.

The Authority, after looking into the availability of water in reservoirs in Karnataka, directed it to release 5,000 cusecs of water daily to TN.