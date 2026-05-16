No more standing before officers in registration offices

In a circular issued to district registrars and deputy inspectors general of registration, the Office of the Inspector General of Registration stated that adequate seating arrangements must be provided for people visiting sub-registrar offices for services, including document registration, marriage registration and obtaining encumbrance certificate copies.

The department noted that nearly 587 sub-registrar offices function under its control and receive a large footfall every day. Members of the public approaching sub-registrars, assistants or junior assistants with petitions and service requests should not be made to stand while officials respond to them, the circular instructed.