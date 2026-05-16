No more standing before officers in registration offices

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Registration department has directed all sub-registrar offices across the state to ensure that members of the public are seated while interacting with officials, warning of disciplinary action against those failing to comply with the instructions.
In a circular issued to district registrars and deputy inspectors general of registration, the Office of the Inspector General of Registration stated that adequate seating arrangements must be provided for people visiting sub-registrar offices for services, including document registration, marriage registration and obtaining encumbrance certificate copies.
The department noted that nearly 587 sub-registrar offices function under its control and receive a large footfall every day. Members of the public approaching sub-registrars, assistants or junior assistants with petitions and service requests should not be made to stand while officials respond to them, the circular instructed.
"At least two chairs should be placed in front of every official's desk. Sub-registrars must speak to the public only after ensuring that they are seated," the order stated.
The circular noted that the repeated instructions on the issue had already been issued during review meetings, but CCTV monitoring revealed that the practice was not being followed in several offices.
Taking a serious view of the complaints, the Registration department said CCTV footage from sub-registrar offices as well as offices of deputy inspectors general would now be monitored to verify compliance.
Officials violating the instructions would face departmental action, the circular warned, while directing district registrars to ensure immediate implementation of the order across all offices in the state.