No more manual scavenging: CM Stalin hands loan orders to support cleanliness workers

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin distributed orders to 213 cleanliness workers for loan assistance for modern sewage disposal based on the noble objective of turning workers into entrepreneurs.

The State government has decided to give Rs 69 crore as a subsidy for the conservancy workers to avoid manual scavenging among the workers who belong to scheduled castes/tribes and to convert them into entrepreneurs.

The micro, medium, and small enterprises have decided to provide a 50 per cent subsidy under the Annal Ambedkar Business Pioneers Scheme and a 40 per cent subsidy of the project estimate to other categories under the New Entrepreneurship Scheme. The government has allocated Rs 125 crore and Rs 69 crore would be given as subsidy for the workers, an official release noted.

On Friday, the CM distributed orders to five workers for loan assistance for modern sewage disposal vehicles instead of involving in manual scavenging. It may be noted that the State government through municipal administration and the water supply department recently announced schemes to enhance the sewage disposal and drinking water connection for households.

The metro water board recently inaugurated the 150 MLD Nemmeli desalination plant at a total cost of Rs 1,516 crore which is the third desalination plant in the city. The metro water board has chalked out plans to supply an additional 350 MLD of water from three seawater desalination plants. Preparatory steps have been taken to supply water during the summer season if required.