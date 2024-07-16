No more high spirits, trouble brews in Tasmac

CHENNAI: Everything was well and normal between Tasmac liquor outlet salesmen and the management till a few years ago. However, over the past few months, arguments have escalated after new and strict regulations including sales targets for liquor shops were implemented. The issue has also reached the authorities in the Home department.

Tasmac has 38 district offices, 43 Indian Made Foreign Spirits depots, 4,829 retail vending shops and 2,919 bars were attached to as many outlets as on March 31, 2024. At present, 23,986 people including supervisors (6,581), salesmen (14,775) and assistant salesmen (2,630) are employed in these outlets.

On the one hand, salesmen allege several issues including interference of bar-owners while discharging their duties in the outlets. On the other hand, authorities blame the employees for violating several rules.

Additionally, there were a series of demonstrations across the State by the Tasmac salesman demanding the State government to immediately look into the issues and resolve them. A senior official from Tasmac told DT Next that the management had conducted several meetings with the protesters. “However, an amicable solution could not be reached till now since all their demands cannot be resolved,” he claimed.

Former MLA N Periyasamy, state president, TN Tasmac Employees Union, said: “We’ve had various issues for the past several years, which were not considered by the State government. To begin with, Tasmac salesmen who have been working for the last 20 years, have not been made permanent till now.”

He alleged that enquiries were not conducted against the complaints filed with the police by Tasmac salesmen across the State. “We demand the State government instruct the police to investigate the complaints filed by our employees,” added Periyasamy.

Lack of transparency in the liquor business is another problem. If there were any irregularities in the bar, including a clash between the consumers, Tasmac salesmen are usually blamed.

“This is not right. It’s completely the responsibility of the licenced bar owners. It’s ridiculous to blame the staff for indulging in irregular activities such as selling excess liquor to the owners after 10 pm,” he explained.

A supervisor of a liquor outlet alleged that authorities in Tasmac outlets have also ‘fixed’ sales targets so that the revenue would be increased. “How can that be achieved? We can’t convince consumers to drink more. This is disturbing,” he pointed out.

The Tasmac official also stated that the Corporation pays bonus and ex-gratia every year to all the personnel of the liquor retail vending shops as ordered by the State government, apart from monthly consolidated pay. The personnel are also covered under employees’ PF scheme, employees’ deposit-linked insurance scheme, gratuity, family benefit fund scheme, annual additional fixed incentive and a medical assistance scheme.

“Based on the request from field officers and staff, several measures including enhancing the petty cash advance, Rs 5.50 crore was earmarked towards mishandling/breakage of bottles at retail shops, and cash safes that weigh more than 300 kg, have been installed in 2,825 shops, which are prone to theft and robbery especially in village panchayat and town panchayat areas,” he elaborated.