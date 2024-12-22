No more child brides: Tamil Nadu government targets schools

CHENNAI: What better way to eradicate an ill practice than by creating awareness about it among potential victims?

The Tamil Nadu government has devised a novel way to create awareness about child marriage and its implications on child brides – by installing foam boards displaying child marriage and what it entails.

More than 12,000 government high and higher secondary schools across the state will have these foam boards in a couple of months.

The move comes amid the fact that child marriage cases were still being reported in the state, especially in the southern districts. District social welfare officers have been appointed as child marriage prohibition officers to implement the Act effectively in districts.

A senior official with the School Education Department, seeking anonymity, told DT Next that the Tamil Nadu Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department has been entrusted to install the boards in as many as 12,567 government high and higher secondary schools. "These boards are aimed at raising awareness about child marriage through schools,” he added.

A total of 907 schools in Chennai, the highest among all the districts, will get foam boards, he said, adding that the design on 'child marriage prohibition' (three types/designs) will be provided by officials to be printed on the board." At present, authorities concerned create awareness about child marriage through events like puppet shows, street plays, rallies, and seminars. "The foam board initiative is expected to draw student attention with its attractive multi-color printing," he said.

Pointing out that the poster size in each foam board would be 3X2 feet, he said the three types of designs will be finalised shortly. The official added that the boards will be installed at prime spots in schools.

It may be recalled the Centre had enacted the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, aiming to eradicate the practice. The Tamil Nadu government framed and notified the State Rules in 2009 to enforce the Act.

POSITIVE STRIDES

Main districts No. of schools

Chennai 907

Tiruvallur 847

Tiruvannamalai 511

Cuddalore 455

12,567 schools across 36 districts will get the foam boards