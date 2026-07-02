No mobile phones inside Tiruchendur temple from July 2

CHENNAI: The ban on carrying and using mobile phones inside the Tiruchendur Subramania Swamy Temple came into effect on Thursday (July 2), with devotees allowed to enter the shrine only after police and security personnel verified that they were not carrying mobile phones.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the temple administration has strictly enforced the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court's order prohibiting devotees from carrying and using mobile phones within the temple premises.
Police are conducting checks at all entry points, including at the free darshan queue, the Rs 100 special darshan queue, and at the queues for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Devotees are also being screened using metal detectors before being allowed inside the temple.
Additionally, temple security personnel are inspecting devotees' belongings as part of the enforcement process.
The temple administration has set up mobile phone deposit counters at four locations along the Giri Prakaram. Devotees can safely deposit their mobile phones by paying a fee of Rs 5 and receiving a token, which can be used to collect the devices after darshan.