No mention of caste-based census, TN Guv's speech is aimless: PMK founder S Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Even as Governor RN Ravi's actions in the State assembly sparked a fresh row, PMK founder S Ramadoss pointed out that the Governor's address is against social justice as there is no mention of caste-based census.

In a statement, the senior leader said that the Governor's address did not have any schemes for the State.

"It is disappointing that the address lacks vision for the next year. The address says that CM MK Stalin has urged the Central government to conduct a caste-based census. When the CM wrote a letter to the prime minister demanding caste-based census, PMK criticized. I have pointed out that the state government has the power to conduct caste-based census, and it is unnecessary to approach the Central government. I alleged that the government's move is to avoid its responsibility in safeguarding social justice," he added.

He opined that the Governor's address is a harbinger of the government's schemes that would be implemented in the year.

The people of the State are excited to know the government's measures to implement the old pension scheme, creation of new employment, provide 80 per cent reservation to local people in private companies, and others.

"The CM should announce social justice, employment, welfare of public and government employees at least in his motion of thanks speech," Ramadoss urged.

In a separate statement, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the state government and Governor to work together.

"The clash should not be detrimental to the development of the State," he opined.