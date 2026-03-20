'No matter how much funding comes, it is misused': Dhinakaran attacks Stalin govt

Questioning Stalin’s remarks, Dhinakaran said the chief minister should be aware that the Centre cannot allocate funds to states after the announcement of Assembly elections. He alleged that despite funds being devolved to Tamil Nadu, they are misappropriated by the ruling DMK government. “No matter how much funding comes from Delhi, it is misused, which is why the people of Tamil Nadu are eager to replace this government,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport before leaving for New Delhi, the AMMK chief added that he had received an invitation four days ago to meet Amit Shah, and that his meeting on Friday would focus on the political situation in Tamil Nadu.