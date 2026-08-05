No major poll promises of TVK retained in Budget: LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly after the Budget was presented, Udhayanidhi said the government had simply affixed new labels to existing welfare schemes.

"The government has merely pasted a sticker on schemes that were already being implemented during the DMK regime," he alleged.

Referring to the Thai Maaman Thanga Modhiram Scheme, Udhayanidhi claimed that during the election campaign, TVK president and now Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had promised to provide a gold ring to all newborns, whereas the Budget restricted the benefit to children born in government hospitals.