No loud music, videos, or speaker mode calls on buses: TN govt warns passengers

Passengers have been advised not to speak loudly on mobile phones throughout the journey, use speaker mode during calls, or play videos and songs without earphones or headphones. The circular said passengers should use wired or Bluetooth earphones or headphones so that their mobile phone use does not disturb others.

The government has also instructed transport corporations to paste awareness stickers measuring 24 cm x 16 cm inside all buses at the front entrance, centre, and rear entrance. The stickers will carry messages such as "No Speaker Mode. Please Use Earphones/Headphones", "Respect Other Passengers" and "Quiet Travel, Safe Travel".

The circular further directed drivers, conductors and supervisory staff to sensitise passengers about the guidelines during their shifts and ensure they are implemented across all State-run buses.