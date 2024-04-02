No liquor shops in Pondy for 3 days from April 17

PUDUCHERRY: All liquor, toddy, arrack shops and also clubs, bars and restaurants serving liquor will remain closed for three days from April 17 in Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions in view of Lok Sabha polls slated to be held on April 19 in the Union Territory.

A notification of the Puducherry State Gazette said that the Lieutenant Governor has issued an order directing closure of the shops, clubs, bars and restaurants serving liquor to ensure “fair and peaceful polls in the Union Territory.”

The notification also said that all these shops and restaurants, bars and clubs would also remain closed on June 4, on account of counting of the votes.

Another notification from the government said that as Kerala goes to the polls on April 26, all liquor, toddy and arrack shops and also clubs, bars and restaurants serving liquor would remain closed in Mahe region from April 24 to 26 to ensure fair peaceful polls and on June 4, the day of counting of votes. Mahe is an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala state.

The government also stated through another notification that as Andhra Pradesh goes to the polls on May 13 all liquor and toddy and arrack shops, clubs, bars and restaurants serving liquor in the Yanam region would remain closed from May 11 to 13 and on June 4, the day of counting of votes. Yanam is an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh.