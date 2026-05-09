No limits at base camp: A Tamil Nadu team's climb to resilience

Alongside him was six-year-old Sanvika Mohanraj from Kangeyam, who emerged as the second-youngest girl from Tamil Nadu to complete the trek. The expedition also marked another milestone - 57-yearold Jayalakshmi from Chennai, a woman with 40 per cent polio disability, became the first disabled woman from Tamil Nadu to reach the Everest base camp.

The 14-day expedition, led by Tamil Nadu’s first woman Everest summiteer Muthamilselvi Narayanan, began on April 4 and reached the base camp on April 14. But beyond the records, the journey was rooted in an idea—that resilience can be nurtured early in life.