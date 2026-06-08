No Jaya-like stature, EPS unable to halt exodus or mend ties with peers

Another issue that continues to be debated within the party is the leadership's reluctance to facilitate the return of former AIADMK leaders, including VK Sasikala and O. Panneerselvam. Several cadres believed that a broader reconciliation before the election could have helped consolidate the party's traditional support base, particularly in the southern districts.



While Palaniswami rejected such suggestions, arguing for organisational discipline and clarity in leadership, some functionaries now view the decision as a missed opportunity to project unity ahead of a crucial election.



The post-election political developments have also contributed to unease within the party. Discussions reportedly held between AIADMK and DMK leaders on government formation after the fractured verdict became a subject of debate among cadres. For many grassroots workers, the prospect of cooperation with the DMK, long regarded as AIADMK's principal political rival, was difficult to reconcile with the party's political identity.



Senior leaders are said to have subsequently favoured exploring a post-poll understanding with TVK. However, the proposal was not pursued, further fuelling dissatisfaction among some sections of the organisation.

