No intention whatsoever of raising electricity charges: TN Minister Nirmalkumar

Two senior officials from Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited were suspended following allegations of irregularities in approvals of TNGECL.

The irregularities were detected during a series of review meetings chaired by Nirmalkumar.

He said that whether the wrongdoing involves a former minister or their predecessor, appropriate action will be taken irrespective of who is responsible, adding that all necessary legal measures will be implemented.

The minister further stated that there would be no leniency or favouritism in this regard, regardless of who is responsible, especially in cases involving public funds or government assets.

Regarding solar panel investments, Nirmalkumar said, “For anyone wishing to invest in solar panels from outside, a transparent system with a clear framework will be established. No one will be able to secure approvals through informal means, such as submitting requests on slips of paper.”

He added that a dedicated portal will be developed soon.

“Once the portal is launched, anyone will be able to apply through it. If an investor meets the required eligibility criteria, their application will be approved in a completely transparent manner," Nirmalkumar said.