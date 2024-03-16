No instructions from Raj Bhavan, clarifies TNTEU

CHENNAI: After getting into controversy by issuing a notification, urging principals of its affiliated colleges to collect details of voter ID numbers of their students as per the alleged Raj Bhavan instructions, the Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Education University (TNTEU) on Friday clarified that the circular was issued erroneously.

“There is no such instructions from Raj Bhavan”, the circular added. The university registrar pointed out that the Governor-Chancellor has conducted a meeting with the vice-chancellors of state universities on March 11, 2024 at Raj Bhavan. During the meeting it was informed that awareness should be spread among the students to be registered as electors and to cast their vote.