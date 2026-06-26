No infrastructure, HR push despite 5-year high revenue: White Paper blames DMK regime

The government simultaneously unveiled a Rs 49,532-crore investment plan for the next five years to modernise the utility.

Releasing the White Paper, minister R Nirmalkumar said the document analysed TNEB's financial and operational performance over the last 25 years and sought to explain how the utility accumulated mounting debt while infrastructure creation and manpower additions lagged behind growing electricity demand.

According to the document, TNEB's revenue increased significantly during the 2021-26 period following tariff revisions, generating more than Rs 65,000 crore in additional income. However, expenditure also rose by around Rs 51,000 crore, leaving only a marginal reduction in the revenue-expenditure gap.