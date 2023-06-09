No increase in TN bus ticket fares, says Minister Sivasankar

CHENNAI: Keeping in mind passengers convenience, there has been no increase in bus ticket fares across Tamil Nadu, said Transport Minister SS Sivasankar on Friday.

Addressing the media persons during an event in Coimbatore, the Minister said that the State government has been taking action against private transport companies for fleecing passengers.



"During the last AIADMK regime, no benefits were given in the transport sector for 2 years. When the DMK government came to power, it allocated funds and now is providing cash benefits to workers," he said.



The Minister further added, "You should look at how wage contract negotiations have been in the past. Earlier, the rates of pay were changed and there was confusion. Now, we are now giving a 5 per cent wage hike like how Kalaignar Karunanidhi did."



Saying that work for purchasing 2,400 buses with the help of German Bank has started and will come into operation within 6 months, he added that Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu allocated funds to purchase of 2,000 buses, for which tender process has begun.

