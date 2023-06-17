No illegality to serve liquor in stadiums & conference halls: TN govt

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government had submitted before the Madras High Court (MHC) that there is no illegality or anti-public interest in the government order, which allows to serve liquor in international conferences and stadiums.

The submission came in response to the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) moved by PMK advocate K Balu challenging the government order which introduced a special licence by amending the Tamil Nadu liquor (Licence and Permit) rules, 1981 for possessing and serving liquor at international conferences and sports stadiums.

Earlier, when the petition was listed, the MHC had issued an interim stay to the government order, which allows serving liquor in international conferences and stadiums.

When the case was listed before the first division bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu, the Tamil Nadu Prohibition and excise department submitted a counter affidavit.

The Tamil Nadu government had revised the order by exempting marriage functions and other functions, affidavit read.

The government order is complying with the Supreme court's directions and liquor-selling guidelines, the state noted in the affidavit.

Countering the petitioner's submission that the government is focused on making revenue without considering public welfare, the excise department said the state has allocated Rs 4.50 crores to make awareness against the evils of liquor addiction.

The petitioner requested time to counter the affidavit filed by the excise department. Accepting this, the bench adjourned the case to July 5, 2023, for further arguments and extended the interim stay period over the government order.