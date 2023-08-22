No illegal bars in state, Minister replies to LoP’s accusations

COIMBATORE: Minister for Prohibition and Excise S Muthusamy on Monday said there are no illegal bars functioning in the state.

Replying to accusations by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on the functioning of illegal bars and sale of liquor by evading excise tax, the Minister told reporters in Erode that EPS is talking of issues, which prevailed two to three years ago.

“Not a single illegal bar functions due to our crackdown. The state is ready to take action, even if such bars are functioning anywhere. Hence, the AIADMK leaders should stop speaking out of their whims and fancies,” he said. Stating that work on digitisation of Tasmac will get over in two months, the Minister said, thereafter, everything can be monitored digitally from where the liquor is sourced, its movement to shops and sales, for which receipts will be issued. “Transparency was ensured, when around 2,000 workers were issued transfers without any partiality, only by considering their seniority,” he said.

Responding to a query that new Tasmac shops were opened after closure of 500 outlets, Muthusamy, however denied opening of new shops. “Only those outlets located nearby temples and schools are being shifted based on objections raised by people. But, no new shops were opened,” the Minister said.

On the protest announced by Tasmac workers demanding higher wages, Muthusamy said most of the demands of employees raised by unions were accepted. “However, their salary demands can be considered only based on the financial situation,” he added.