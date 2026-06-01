No HMs in 1,000 schools: Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has expressed concern over the reported shortage of headmasters in more than 1,800 government schools across the State and the existence of 20 vacant District Educational Officer (DEO) posts.
With schools set to reopen on June 4 after the summer vacation, he urged the State government to take immediate steps to strengthen the School Education Department by filling all vacant positions.
According to him, around 700 headmaster posts in high schools, 300 in higher secondary schools and nearly 800 in primary and middle schools are currently vacant.
He described the absence of headmasters in nearly 1,000 high and higher secondary schools as particularly alarming, given their key role in preparing students for the Class 10 and Class 12 public examinations.
Anbumani said the previous DMK government had failed to take adequate steps to improve staffing and infrastructure in government schools.
He urged the newly elected government led by Chief Minister Vijay to prioritise education reforms and ensure the appointment of headmasters, DEOs and Chief Educational Officers across the State.