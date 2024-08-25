No hike in semester fees at Anna University, says minister Ponmudy

CHENNAI: State higher education minister K Ponmudy on Sunday clarified that there will not be a hike in semester fees this academic year at Anna University and its affiliated colleges.

"As the fees hike will not be implemented, the old semester fees will only be charged once the university syndicate committee holds a meeting to discuss this," the minister said.

During a press meet at the university on Sunday, the minister said that the cancellation of the semester fees has been announced following requests from students. A few first year students at the beginning of the press meet had also met the minister and submitted a letter, requesting to reduce the semester fees.

When the minister pointed out that it was common to increase the fees by Rs 100 and Rs 200 in engineering colleges, the students claimed that they hailed from rural areas and their parents were already struggling to pay the fees.

In 2023, the Anna University syndicate had announced that the semester examination fees would be increased. It was later revoked following requests from students.

Additionally, the minister said that the semester exam fee will not be increased in Anna University this academic year and in the coming academic year. "A circular is to be issued on behalf of the Anna University defining how much the semester examination fee should be charged in autonomous colleges as well," he added.

Meanwhile, commenting on the ghost faculty issue, the minister said that action will definitely be taken against the colleges involved in malpractices so that the education of the students is not affected.

The investigation committee is currently collecting data for ten years and based on the report, action will be taken against the colleges concerned, he assured.