No hike in electricity tariff, says Tamil Nadu government; denies social media rumours

CHENNAI: After social media was abuzz by posts that the Tamil Nadu government was going to increase electricity tariff, the State government clarified that there was no such move.

The clarification was issued by the Fact Check Unit (FCU) of the State government on Tuesday.

The unit issued the clarification after a BJP supporter on social media posted a screengrab that appeared to be an infographic from a television news report, showing the ‘existing’ tariff and proposed hike.

Quoting this tweet, the FCU said it was a fake information. It added that the screengrab claiming to be the latest news was in fact from 2022 when the electricity tariff was increased. Right now, there is no such move, it added.

In 2022, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission had allowed the State government to increased the power tariff to address the ballooning debt of more than Rs 1.6 lakh crore. It also allowed it to revise tariff every year for the next five years. This has now triggered speculations on social media that the State government was going to increase tariff now that the Lok Sabha elections are over.