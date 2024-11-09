No hike in Aavin milk price, assures minister in backdrop of pvt player’s move

COIMBATORE: Minister for Milk and Dairy Development RS Rajakannappan said on Friday that the State government has no plans to increase the prices of Aavin milk.

“Our focus is only on increasing sales of Aavin products,” he said to media in Erode while responding to a query on a price hike by a private firm.

Rajakannappan further said the illegal sale of Aavin milk has been prevented completely as an individual consumer is now given only a maximum of four litres.

Claiming that people prefer Aavin products because of their quality and affordable price, the minister said, “Deepavali sale of sweets surpassed our target of Rs 20 crore. Demand for Aavin ghee is high as it is sold for Rs 12 less than those from private firms. It is under consideration to send ghee again to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).”

Claiming that there is no shortage of milk, the minister said 37 lakh litres of milk has been procured daily from cooperative societies. “A target has been set to increase milk procurement to 54 lakh litres. Milk producers were given an incentive of Rs three per litre and the State government has allotted Rs 143 crore for this purpose,” he said.

The minister also inspected the cattle feed plant in Erode and said works are underway to open another plant in Thittakudi in Thanjavur district.