No hidden meaning behind ‘casual gesture’ after Congress talks conclusion, clarifies CM Stalin

Speaking at the wedding of the family of School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in Thanjavur, Stalin said the seat-sharing negotiations with the Congress continued till Wednesday night and concluded satisfactorily for both the DMK and the Congress.

Soon after the agreement was signed, journalists asked him about the outcome of the talks with Congress. “I made a casual gesture, but it went viral on social media. It was not a planned signal,” he said, stressing that there was no intended message behind it.