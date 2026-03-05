No hidden meaning behind ‘casual gesture’ after Congress talks conclusion, clarifies CM Stalin

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday clarified that the casual gesture he made after concluding the alliance talks with the Congress had no hidden meaning, even as the moment went viral on social media.
Speaking at the wedding of the family of School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in Thanjavur, Stalin said the seat-sharing negotiations with the Congress continued till Wednesday night and concluded satisfactorily for both the DMK and the Congress.
Soon after the agreement was signed, journalists asked him about the outcome of the talks with Congress. “I made a casual gesture, but it went viral on social media. It was not a planned signal,” he said, stressing that there was no intended message behind it.
The clarification comes in the backdrop of social media discussions about the hand sign, which was also promoted by the DMK's IT wing with animations. Even though CM Stalin has now clarified that it contained only the message of the closure of seat talks, netizens interpreted it as a remark on the Congress's situation in the negotiations.
Meanwhile, Stalin lauded the longstanding relationship between the family of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and Anbil Dharmalingam, noting that the bond has spanned generations. “DMK also sees every cadre as a family member,” he said.
Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister KN Nehru and others were present at the event.