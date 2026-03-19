No Habeas corpus relief if wife elopes voluntarily, says Madras High Court

The petitioner, S Murugan, residing in Tenkasi district, approached the Court seeking issuance of a writ of habeas corpus to direct the police authorities to produce his wife Bhavani (23), along with their two children aged 3½ and 2 years, and to set them at liberty.

He contended that his wife had gone missing with the children on March 6, 2026, and alleged inaction on the part of the police despite a complaint and registration of a woman missing case.