'No grounds against ADGP Davidson in fake passport scam'

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government submitted before the Madras High Court (MHC) that the report of the Director General of Police (DGP) alleges no ground over the fake passport allegation against Davidson Devasirvatham, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP).



Advocate General (AG) R Shunmugasundaram appeared before the first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, submitted that the DGP's report says, no ground against the allegations on ADGP Davidson Devasirvatham regarding the fake passport scam. Further, the AG also said that the conclusion of the report had been sent to the petitioner last September.

The counsel for the petitioner sought to transfer the investigation to some other agency and requested time to get instruction. After the submission, the bench adjourned the matter to January 31 for further hearing.

Petitioner R Varaaki moved the MHC seeking to direct the State to investigate the fake passport allegation against Davidson and take departmental action if the allegation is proved.

It was alleged that the ADGP Davidson had issued 200 Indian passports to Sri Lankan nationals on the basis of fake documents between June 2018 and July 2020 when he served as the Commissioner of Police, Madurai city.

The Madurai bench of MHC also directed the Q branch criminal investigation department to investigate the issue. The Q branch also filed the chargesheet regarding the fake passport scam allegation.

In the meantime, petitioner Varaaki filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in MHC to take action against ADGP Davidson regarding the fake passport scam.