No GPS device? No permit to carry minerals from October 31

The Directorate of Geology and Mining announced the enforcement measure on Saturday, as the October 31 deadline for installing the mandatory tracking devices and completing their online integration expired.

The department had earlier directed all vehicles transporting minerals in the State to install AIS-140-standard GPS devices and link them to the MiMaS portal to facilitate real-time tracking and verification of their movement.

Under the revised enforcement mechanism, vehicles without GPS devices integrated with the portal will not be issued transport permits or transit passes from Sunday. The department has also made it clear that vehicles transporting minerals without the prescribed tracking equipment will be subjected to intensive checks and seizure, and their owners face stringent criminal action under applicable laws.