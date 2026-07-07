No government counsel for 10 cases; Coimbatore court levies fine

V Sivakumar, judge of the 5th Additional District Court, ordered that the amount be paid through the Coimbatore District Collector within a week. The directions come amid a disruption in trials following the expiry of the tenure of government advocates in Coimbatore on June 30.

Although 24 advocates have been appointed, they are yet to assume charge, affecting the conduct of prosecutions. In a murder case in Karumathampatti, the accused was produced through video conferencing, while a doctor came all the way from Kerala to depose as a prosecution witness. However, in the absence of the public prosecutor, the witness's examination could not proceed.