No fuel crisis, transport services won't be hit: TN Minister Sivasankar

The Transport Department will address the situation even if the crisis in West Asia continues, said the minister here on Saturday.



Speaking to reporters in Ariyalur after inaugurating new bus services at Ariyalur and Senthurai bus stands, Minister Sivasankar said, as the Chief Minister MK Stalin has allocated adequate funds for the Transport Department, the Mahalir Vidiyal Payanam scheme has a good response among the women in the state, which has also paved the way for uplifting the standard of living of women. “Apart from this, the Chief Minister has also sanctioned adequate funds to solve the issues in the department”, the minister said.