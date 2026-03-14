No fuel crisis, transport services won't be hit: TN Minister Sivasankar

TIRUCHY: Alleviating fears that a US-Iran war could disrupt essential services amid an anticipated oil supply crisis, Transport Minister SS Sivasankar said that the department has an adequate stock of fuel and assured that public transport services would not be affected.
The Transport Department will address the situation even if the crisis in West Asia continues, said the minister here on Saturday.
Speaking to reporters in Ariyalur after inaugurating new bus services at Ariyalur and Senthurai bus stands, Minister Sivasankar said, as the Chief Minister MK Stalin has allocated adequate funds for the Transport Department, the Mahalir Vidiyal Payanam scheme has a good response among the women in the state, which has also paved the way for uplifting the standard of living of women. “Apart from this, the Chief Minister has also sanctioned adequate funds to solve the issues in the department”, the minister said.
Meanwhile, the minister, who also handles the electricity portfolio, said Tangedco is prepared to meet the power requirement for the summer. The department is also ready to buy more power as required, said the minister, and assured an uninterrupted power supply even during the summer.
Meanwhile, the Ariyalur District Collector, P Rathinasamy, appealed to the people not to believe rumours about a fuel shortage and to petrol bunks not to sell petrol in bottles or cans.