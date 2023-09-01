No fresh COVID-19 cases in State

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported zero fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday. With the State reporting no cases, the total number of infections in the State stood at 36,10,648.

As the State did not report any COVID-19 related deaths, the death toll remained at 38,081.

While 387 persons were tested for the infection, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was recorded at 0.5 per cent. State has currently six active cases.







