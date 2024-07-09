No freedom for police to act, thanks to CM Stalin, slams Palaniswami

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday slammed Chief Minister MK Stalin, who holds the portfolio of Home Department, for not giving a free hand to police to maintain law and order in the state.

Addressing reporters in Salem, Palaniswami said the law and order situation would not improve just by transferring an Inspector General.

“Law and order will be maintained, if the Chief Minister handled his portfolio of police department in an effective manner. As the state is ruled by an ineffective Chief Minister, there is no complete freedom for senior police officials. Hence, they couldn’t protect law and order,” he said.

Delving further on the issue, the AIADMK leader, said only because the police were unable to function independently, sale of drugs have become rampant in the state.

“If murders, dacoity, waylaying and sexual assaults, which have become a daily occurrence, should be curbed, then the police department should be given complete freedom,” he insisted.

On BSP state president K Armstrong’s murder, Palaniswami demanded the arrest of actual perpetrators of the murder. “There is no safety even for the leaders of a political party in the state,” he added.

Responding to a query on the resignations by Coimbatore and Tirunelveli Mayors, the AIADMK leader said their resignation was not an outcome of intra party affairs, but the issue was on getting commission.

On CB-CID raids in the house and offices of former AIADMK minister MR Vijayabhaskar, Palaniswami termed it as an attempt by the DMK to divert the attention from the corruption issues of ex-DMK minister Senthilbalaji, who is in prison.