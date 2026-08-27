No field survey needed for new electricity connections in Tamil Nadu from tomorrow

What will the new procedure of electricity connection be?

Under the new procedure, applicants will have to provide the GPS location code of the place where the connection is sought along with the required documents while applying online. Submission of hard copies of documents will not be compulsory.

How will electricity connection applications be processed without field surveys?

The GPS details provided by applicants will be verified through a Geographic Information System (GIS) application. If the information is found to be correct, the application will be forwarded to the next stage without a field survey.

If the GPS verification fails, the regular field inspection procedure will be followed.