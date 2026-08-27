No field survey needed for new electricity connections in Tamil Nadu from tomorrow

CHENNAI: New electricity connection applications in Tamil Nadu can be processed without a field survey from Friday (August 28).
According to a Daily Thanthi report, new power connection without field inspection is possible only if the GPS location details provided by applicants are successfully verified.
Under the new procedure, applicants will have to provide the GPS location code of the place where the connection is sought along with the required documents while applying online. Submission of hard copies of documents will not be compulsory.
The GPS details provided by applicants will be verified through a Geographic Information System (GIS) application. If the information is found to be correct, the application will be forwarded to the next stage without a field survey.
If the GPS verification fails, the regular field inspection procedure will be followed.
After verification, the actual GPS location where the meter is to be installed will be recorded and checked during the assessment and provision of the electricity connection. The meter details will then be recorded before the connection is provided.
The status of the application and any changes will be communicated to applicants through SMS or email notification.