No exam paper fees, unauthorised charges in schools: Tamil Nadu Education department

The directive follows an interim injunction issued by a division bench of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court in October. The order was passed in a petition filed by the Tamil Nadu High and Higher Secondary School Graduate Teachers Association.

The association had approached the court seeking intervention against the collection of exam question paper fees from students studying in government high and higher secondary schools. The petition particularly highlighted children in the 10–14 age group who are entitled to free and compulsory education under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.