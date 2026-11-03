No exam paper fees, unauthorised charges in schools: Tamil Nadu Education department

CHENNAI: In a communication to all Chief Educational Officers (CEOS), the director of Tamil Nadu School Education Department has instructed all government and government-aided high and higher secondary schools not to collect exam question paper fees or any unauthorised charges from students of classes 6-12.
The directive follows an interim injunction issued by a division bench of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court in October. The order was passed in a petition filed by the Tamil Nadu High and Higher Secondary School Graduate Teachers Association.
The association had approached the court seeking intervention against the collection of exam question paper fees from students studying in government high and higher secondary schools. The petition particularly highlighted children in the 10–14 age group who are entitled to free and compulsory education under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.
Hearing the matter, Justices GR Swaminathan and P Murugan issued an interim injunction, and also ordered notice to the respondents, including the State government, Director of School Education and Director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption. Following this, the School Education Department has asked all district-level CEOs to communicate the instructions to school heads.
The directive is expected to provide relief to students and parents in government and government-aided schools who have been facing demands for exam-related payments.