No environmental pollution around NLC: TNPCB

CHENNAI: A few months after a study report by Poovulagin Nanbargal and Manthan Adhyayan Kendra alleged that NLC India Limited (NLCIL) caused environmental degradation in Cuddalore district, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has claimed that qualities of soil, groundwater and surface water around the mines are within the permissible limits.

According to a report submitted by TNPCB to the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT), groundwater samples collected by TNPCB committee for analysis revealed that heavy metals are within the permissible limit except Vellankulam, where aluminum concentration was recorded as 0.130 mg/L as against the permissible limit of 0.03 mg/L.

Meanwhile, surface water samples revealed that heavy metals are within the limit as per standards.

"Soil samples collected by TNPCB committee for analysis reveals that there is no heavy metal contamination observed and the elements of zinc, cadmium, nickel, lead, arsenic, chromium, mercury and selenium are within the prescribed limit expect the place of Vadakkuvellur, where some exceeded level were observed with respect to the zinc and nickel concentration, " the TNPCB said.

The study report titled 'POWERing Pollution - The Environment Impacts of Thermal Power Stations and Mining Operations in Neyveli and Parangipettai' alleged that areas around Neyveli and Parangipettai are severely polluted due to lignite mines and thermal power plants.

The report was released in August 2023. Based on the report, NGT has filed a suo motu case.

Moreover, samples taken from the borewell at Tholkappiar Nagar in Vadakuvellur showed mercury levels around 250 times higher than the limit.

As per the report, out of 37 sampled locations, 17 were seriously contaminated and 11 locations were significantly contaminated.

On the other hand, TNPCB has collected samples from 51 locations including 37 locations where the NGOs picked up the samples.

The report of NGOs pointed out that all seven samples of ambient surface water bodies that were tested were found to be contaminated or seriously contaminated.

Even the control point for Surface water had minor contamination of Aluminium, Iron.

The water bodies had the presence of heavy metals like Iron, Aluminium. Mercury, Calcium, Magnesium, Manganese and Nickel.

Soon after the release of the study report, NLCIL clarified that the thermal units and mines are certified for Environmental Management System ISO:14001, complying with the environmental stipulations.