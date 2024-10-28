No entry to platform for non-passengers at Chennai Central, Egmore, Tambaram & Perambur

Begin typing your search...

    Excemptions will be given to senior citizens and passengers with medical conditions, said the Chennai Division

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|28 Oct 2024 9:22 PM IST
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced that platform ticket sales will be temporarily suspended on October 29 and 30 (Tuesday and Wednesday) to manage passenger crowds during Deepavali.

    The temporary suspension will be implemented at Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore, Tambaram, and Perambur railway stations, a statement said.

    However, exemptions will be given to senior citizens and passengers with medical conditions.

    The railway division has requested passengers to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate with the new regulations.


    DeepavaliSouthern RailwayPlatform Ticket
