No entry for political party members into schools: TN Minister Rajmohan

CHENNAI: No person associated with any political party must enter schools, ordered School Education Minister A Rajmohan on Thursday.
The direction came after the TVK-led government faced flak over its functionaries visiting school and shooting clips for social media reels. Most recently, Industries Minister S Keerthana inspected a government girls' high school in Virudhunagar, which triggered a row after many criticised her for mocking the students over their ability to speak English.
Stressing that schools are not a place to engage in political activities and children are not to be involved in them, the minister said, "From now on, only government events will be held on school premises and political parties, cadres, and private organisations are not permitted inside schools."
Guidelines for all events held in schools would be issued soon, he added.
"The government firmly believes that schools should not become arenas for political ideology or partisan influence. Instead, they must continue to serve as nurturing spaces that guide students toward a meaningful future," Rajmohan added in the statement.
"Regardless of political affiliation, all parents, guardians, and political leaders are requested to cooperate in ensuring that school students are kept away from political activities. The safety and well-being of students, as well as the educational environment, are our foremost priorities," the minister added.