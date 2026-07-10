No entry for political party members into schools: TN Minister Rajmohan

The direction came after the TVK-led government faced flak over its functionaries visiting school and shooting clips for social media reels. Most recently, Industries Minister S Keerthana inspected a government girls' high school in Virudhunagar, which triggered a row after many criticised her for mocking the students over their ability to speak English.



Stressing that schools are not a place to engage in political activities and children are not to be involved in them, the minister said, "From now on, only government events will be held on school premises and political parties, cadres, and private organisations are not permitted inside schools."