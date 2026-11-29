COIMBATORE: Even as restoration works are under way on a war footing to reopen the rain-ravaged Mettupalayam-Coonoor Road National Highway, heavy overnight rains triggered incidents of landslips, uprooting of trees and disrupted vehicle movement in several parts of Coonoor.
A retaining wall collapsed on a parked goods vehicle near Wellington Boys Company. Several trees also got uprooted in areas such as Supply Depot, Gymkhana Road and Mettupalayam Road, disrupting vehicle movement.
On being alerted, the fire and rescue personnel rushed to the affected locations, chopped down the fallen trees and cleared the roads, subsequently restoring traffic.
Meanwhile, the district administration has imposed restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles on the Kotagiri-Mettupalayam Road between 8 am and 8 pm from December 1. Until the Mettupalayam-Coonoor National Highway is reopened, the Kotagiri-Mettupalayam Road serves as an alternative route. However, its narrow carriageway, numerous hairpin bends and steep gradients have made movement of heavy vehicles challenging. In addition, frequent breakdowns of heavy vehicles result in long vehicle pile-ups, causing considerable inconvenience to commuters.
Against this backdrop, the District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru issued an order prohibiting heavy vehicles, including lorries and high-deck buses, on the ghat stretch until the Burliar stretch is fully restored for vehicle movement.
“Heavy vehicles arriving during the restricted hours will be stationed at designated points identified by the police and Regional Transport Office (RTO). Any violation will invite action under Section 177 and other provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988,” the Collector said.
However, ambulances, fire and rescue vehicles, fuel and gas tankers and vehicles transporting milk, perishable commodities and medicines have been exempted from the ban.