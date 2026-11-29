A retaining wall collapsed on a parked goods vehicle near Wellington Boys Company. Several trees also got uprooted in areas such as Supply Depot, Gymkhana Road and Mettupalayam Road, disrupting vehicle movement.

On being alerted, the fire and rescue personnel rushed to the affected locations, chopped down the fallen trees and cleared the roads, subsequently restoring traffic.

Meanwhile, the district administration has imposed restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles on the Kotagiri-Mettupalayam Road between 8 am and 8 pm from December 1. Until the Mettupalayam-Coonoor National Highway is reopened, the Kotagiri-Mettupalayam Road serves as an alternative route. However, its narrow carriageway, numerous hairpin bends and steep gradients have made movement of heavy vehicles challenging. In addition, frequent breakdowns of heavy vehicles result in long vehicle pile-ups, causing considerable inconvenience to commuters.

Against this backdrop, the District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru issued an order prohibiting heavy vehicles, including lorries and high-deck buses, on the ghat stretch until the Burliar stretch is fully restored for vehicle movement.