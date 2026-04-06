No entry for 3rd language despite funds blackmail: Udayanidhi Stalin

Framing the upcoming Assembly elections as a “contest between Tamil Nadu and Delhi,” he called on voters to “defeat the Modi-EPS combine” and ensure a mandate for the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA).

Campaigning for DMK candidate Durai Chandrasekaran in Tiruvaiyaru, IUML’s AM Shajahan in Papanasam, and DMK’s G Anbalagan in Kumbakonam, Udayanidhi expressed confidence that the SPA would sweep all eight Assembly segments in Thanjavur district.