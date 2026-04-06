No entry for 3rd language despite funds blackmail: Udayanidhi Stalin

TIRUCHY: Reiterating the State’s firm stand on language policy, Deputy Chief Minister and DMK Youth Wing secretary Udayanidhi Stalin on Monday said Tamil Nadu would continue with the two-language formula and there was “no chance” of implementing a third language.
Campaigning in Thanjavur district, Udayanidhi accused the Union government of attempting to impose the three-language policy through the National Education Policy (NEP), warning that it would effectively force Hindi on the State. He cited Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s reported refusal to release Rs 3,200 crore in education funds, alleging that the Centre was using financial pressure to push NEP.
“The two-language policy is one of Tamil Nadu’s core agendas. We will not allow any dilution,” he asserted. Highlighting the State’s performance, Udayanidhi said Tamil Nadu had recorded an 11.19% growth rate due to the effective implementation of development projects, despite what he termed as inadequate financial support from the BJP-led Union government.
Framing the upcoming Assembly elections as a “contest between Tamil Nadu and Delhi,” he called on voters to “defeat the Modi-EPS combine” and ensure a mandate for the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA).
Campaigning for DMK candidate Durai Chandrasekaran in Tiruvaiyaru, IUML’s AM Shajahan in Papanasam, and DMK’s G Anbalagan in Kumbakonam, Udayanidhi expressed confidence that the SPA would sweep all eight Assembly segments in Thanjavur district.