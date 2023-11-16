No end to BSNL network issues; customers irked

CHENNAI: Frequent network issues for the past few days are troubling BSNL customers in Tiruvallur, Tiruttani, and Kancheepuram.

''The contact number given by the BSNL is not functional. There is no response when we contacted on landline. The call to the customer care number is always a cumbersome process. We are not given any other numbers and the only number we have is the franchise number,” K Raghavendra Bhat, a local resident complained.

The issue is particularly affecting remote workers.

“The BSNL fiber net goes down frequently and it takes a long time for them to fix. As I am working from home, I am dependent on the Wi-Fi network and our team calls consumes a data. Whenever we register a complaint, they do reply that the network is getting disconnected from Chennai itself and are trying to fix it. Even last day during a team call, my call got disconnected due to net issues and was forced to recharge my mobile network and get back to the call,” said Apoorva Kadekar, an IT Professional.

Residents in these areas complained that BSNL phone network also has issues most of the time. Even customers in Anjaneyapuram, Kakkalur, where there is a BSNL tower, face network issues.

When contacted, a BSNL official assured that he will speak to field engineers and rectify the issue.